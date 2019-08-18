McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Local firefighters are taking action and preparing for rescues during flooding.
The Concord Fire Department has been doing a 40 hour swift water rescue course since Friday.
The Firefighters are learning how to operate rescue boats, swim in, navigate, and rescue people in fast moving water.
Course instructor Robby Grief says this training is needed because they've already had five water accidents this year. He also says that flooding is a constant problem and they need to be prepared.
Most importantly, Grief says if you see a road closed sign during flooding, turn around don't drown. He told Local 6 that most of the department's rescues were from people driving in backwater.
Out of the three departments in McCracken County that are certified for swift water rescue operations, Concord is the only agency that is a volunteer department.