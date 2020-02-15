HICKORY, KY — When we get home from work, many of us choose to relax. James Bullard, 31, chose to fight and save lives as a volunteer firefighter.
Bullard died unexpectedly last Sunday.
Concord Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Peyton was at Bullard's funeral Saturday morning, at Hughes Funeral Home.
Family, friends and first responders from all over western Kentucky gathered at the funeral home in Paducah to celebrate Bullard's life.
"Well, the support alone is very phenomenal from the community, but it just proves how many lives he touched in this region," said Peyton.
Local firefighters attached a flag to a Calvert City fire truck and set out Bullard's uniform as part of the tribute.
After the funeral, Bullard's comrades stood alongside a Concord Fire Rescue Truck as his casket was brought out.
Heads were bowed and faces were full of tears. Peyton said it was an emotional day for everyone.
"It was pretty devastating to find out the news." said Peyton. "You know, it was something that we didn't expect. There were no previous health issues."
The procession continued to Bullard's burial site at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory.
American flags waved and bagpipes played as people remembered his 31 years.
"He had a very unique sense of humor. He was very calm, mild-mannered," said Peyton. "I think he lived an example — that anyone could help. You know, there's a great need for serving the community, volunteering in the fire service in particular."
Peyton said Bullard's selfless acts and drive to always lend a hand will forever have an impact on the community.
"He led by example, that he could fill that and be a community server," said Peyton.
Bullard started volunteering with the Concord Fire Department in 2019.
He also volunteered with Skills USA. It is a national student organization with training programs in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
1 of 15
Some of the fire trucks present for James Bullard's Saturday procession.
