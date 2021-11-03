LYON COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC will create a work zone lane restriction on Interstate 24 westbound in Lyon County beginning Wednesday.
The work zone for I-24 westbound traffic will run from mile point 47.6 to mile point 45.5, a distance of just over two miles.
The contractor will be replacing and repairing concrete pavement along the westbound lanes near the Lake Barkley/Eddy Creek Bridge east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange.
Westbound drivers should be prepared for merging and slowed traffic. Initially, all traffic will move into the left-hand lane.
A 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit will be enforced with an enhanced police presence.
There will be no impact to eastbound traffic in the workzone.
Harper Construction is the primary contractor for this project. The repair work is expected to last 10 to 14 days, with a Nov. 19 target completion date.