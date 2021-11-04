UPDATE: I-24 eastbound traffic has returned to normal flow after a concrete spill slowed traffic Thursday morning.
Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is currently slowed near the 55 mile marker where concrete has spilled on the road.
According to the KYTC, the tailgate of a dump truck hauling concrete to a nearby worksite popped open at the entrance of the I-24 work zone that runs from the 55 to 65 mile marker. Concrete was spilled near the eastbound work zone merge point.
Traffic is being slowed using rolling roadblocks to allow the spilled concrete to be cleared from the roadway. The contractor may rearrange barrels to move traffic onto the shoulder during the cleanup process.
The clean-up process is expected to take last until 10:40 a.m. Thursday.