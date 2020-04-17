MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal has announced a confederate flag that has been flying outside the county courthouse is being taken down on Friday.
In a news release sent Friday, Neal said that flag and a civil war era union flag that were installed outside the courthouse are being taken down.
The flag has been a source of controversy in the county.
Marshall County Commissioner Justin Lamb introduced the idea of putting up the flag outside the courthouse. In March, Lamb told Local 6: "I just wanted to honor those that fought and served during that war. It was a divisive period, slavery was a — is a horrible stain on our nation's history. But the average confederate soldier fought for the cause of state's rights, and to defend their homeland, and I think, you know, we need to honor them for their service."
On April 11, Kentucky State NAACP President Marcus Ray sent a letter to Neal asking for the confederate flag to be taken down. Ray wrote that placing a confederate flag on government property "goes against everything this country was founded on."
Talking with Local 6 about the letter earlier this week, county commissioners shared a variety of opinions on the issue.
Lamb said he respected Ray's opinion, but disagreed with what he called Ray's "one-sided interpretation of American history." Commissioner Kevin Spraggs said he and fellow Commissioner Monti Collins had talked with Ray. "We had a good conversation about the issue," Spraggs said. "The NAACP is going to follow up with a letter expressing some ideas for consideration."
Collins sent Local 6 a lengthy statement, which reads in part: "It is not up to me or you to tell someone the flag doesn’t represent racism. There are many people that do feel that way, and there are others who argue it is only about history. It is not up to me to decide what is racism as a County Commissioner." Collins said he sent Neal and email asking him to consider including the issue on the agenda for the Marshall County Fiscal Court's next meeting, to address constituents' concerns.
Before Neal announced the decision to take the flags down, Local 6's Temi Adeleye asked Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall about the issue. In a text message, Darnall said:
"My office has indeed received phone calls and emails from concerned citizens about the recent installment of a Confederate Flag on the Marshall County Courthouse grounds. In each instance I have explained to them that the decision to do so (or not) involves an issue of government speech, which is almost exclusively a matter of policy as opposed to legality. I have also explained to them that they are of course free to express their own opinions and ideas to others, including policymakers, as part of the overall process."
In his news release on Friday, Neal thanked people who have expressed their opinions and concerns with him over the past few weeks. "I have communicated with Commissioner Lamb on this and he agrees, neither the Union nor Confederate flag will be flown on the Courthouse grounds," Neal wrote.
The judge executive said he intends to ask the fiscal court to write policies regarding the courthouse grounds and properties, and to discuss the proper location for the confederate and union flags.
"The intent in displaying these flags was never to offend anyone, although many expressed this was the unintended effect. We value the thoughts and opinions of our citizens when dealing with controversial issues which has led us to taking down the flags today and letting the Fiscal Court discuss the proper location," Neal wrote.
Read Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal's news release: