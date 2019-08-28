SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - The band Confederate Railroad will not be accepting compensation from the DuQuion State Fair.
The country music band was dropped from the lineup after its logo, which features Confederate flags, was criticized as a racist emblem of slavery and segregation.
The lead singer said the fair agreed to pay them in full weeks after they were dropped.
He said the band planned to give money to a charity in southern Illinois but in order to get the money they would need to sign off on a legal release.
Now the band says they will not accept the money under those terms. You can read the band's full response below.
The band will be performing later this year at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, Illinois.