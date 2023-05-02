Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&