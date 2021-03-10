Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo. .Moderate to minor flooding continues or is forecast along the lower Ohio River. The Ohio River is cresting at several points, with some locations falling below flood stage later this weekend and over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Sunday night. * At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&

...Southerly Wind Gusts 30 to 40 MPH this afternoon... Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph, will be widespread this afternoon. This will result in frequent cross-wind gusts, especially on east-west oriented roadways. High profile vehicles will be most affected. In addition, unsecured objects may get blown around in area lawns. The gusts should diminish somewhat this evening with the setting of the sun.