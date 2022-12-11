WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders and the White House are struggling to reach a deal on a massive government funding package.
Democrats and Republicans still have not agreed on top-line spending numbers that will fund the federal government through the fiscal year that ends in September 2023.
The two parties are about $26 billion dollars apart on domestic spending.
Lawmakers warn that they almost certainly will need to pass a short-term measure to avoid a shutdown at the end of the week.
Officials hoped to wrap up their work in the lame duck session by Friday but are now making plans to stay around right up until the Christmas weekend — with some even planning to return the week after that as well.
The fate of the bill is also linked to an election overhaul measure to avoid another Jan. 6 attack.