CARBONDALE, IL — Right now, the United States Postal Service is at the center of the 2020 election.
Rep. Mike Bost said Congress is being called in to vote on a postal service bill that could provide $25 billion to help alleviate some of the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A national slow down of mail services has some customers upset and worried about the implications for the general election in November.
As the 2020 election approaches, it's more important than ever that the post office has the funding it needs to work efficiently. The Democratic candidate for Congress for Illinois' 12th District, Ray Lenzi, said the post office is at the center of the election.
Mary Nell Chew made a visit to the post office Wednesday to to make a complaint. She said she hasn't been receiving her mail on time. Waiting for important documents and packages is something people can't afford.
"I hope they can get this all resolved, because the post office is the mainstay of our moving and shaking in the world. We really need an efficient group to deliver the mail," said Chew.
To show support for the post office and to urge elected officials to stand up for the community Lenzi is doing a four-day post office tour.
"This is a real injustice for those people who depend on the U.S Postal Service for the delivery of their life-saving medicines," said Lenzi.
Bost wants people to know post offices are not shutting down. He said he supports the post office, and the bill that would give it $25 billion.
"I will do what's right for the postal service. You got to understand the postal service is the only agency that the constitution says must exist and must be funded. I took an oath to the Constitution and that's what I plan to do," said Bost.
Bost said when it comes to the conversation regarding vote by mail he said Illinois has had absentee ballots available for a long time.