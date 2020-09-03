Congressman James Comer has signed a pledge to oppose any legislation to 'Defund the Police,' at a time of rioting in American cities and growing threats to public safety.
Comer signed Heritage Action's Police Pledge, which is a commitment to "oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to 'Defund the Police.'"
“I will never support legislation to ‘Defund the Police’ – which would harm America’s law enforcement community and public safety,” Comer said. “Our police officers take an oath to protect our communities, which they do selflessly every time they put on the uniform. I am proud to oppose reckless efforts to disband local police departments and will always stand with our law enforcement community.”
As of Thursday at 1 p.m., 11 U.S. Senators, 85 U.S. House of Representatives, 2 Governors, 90 state officials, and over 46,000 citizens have singed the pledge.
Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN, District 8) and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also signed the pledge.
The Full Pledge:
A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement.
Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect.
I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to ‘Defund the Police.’