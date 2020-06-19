PADUCAH - Kentucky Congressman James Comer and South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham met in Paducah to hold a virtual discussion on national issues. Comer a Republican, and Cunningham a Democrat said Fridays discussion will hopefully help bring the two parties together.
"Hopefully we can work together and try to fix what's broken in Washington," says Comer.
"The point of coming together and building these relationships is to put an end to the partisan divide the we see in Washington D.C.," says Cunningham.
Cunningham, a Lyon County Native that now represents the first district in South Carolina. One of the topics Cunningham and Comer discussed topics with Comer, including COVID-19. They both agree that more people will work from home permanently now, which increases the demand for high speed internet in rural areas.
"There's a discrepancy in internet capacity in wireless capabilities and broadband in the rural areas verses the more populated areas," says Comer.
"Rural broadband touches all of our lives you know telehealth is becoming bigger and bigger to serve communities that have been under served traditionally," says Cunningham.
After the discussion both congressmen talked with Local 6 about congress's response to COVID-19 and what needs to happen next.
"There's still a lot more to be done on vaccine and health care for it so there are a lot of problems right now that we need to tackle," says Cunningham.
"We need to sit back and evaluate how the three trillion dollars we spent a few months ago to stimulate the economy is working and if you follow the stock market and of your following the unemployment rate it seems to be working," says Comer.
The two also addressed current race relations, and the push for police reform.
"We can't just combat it through the federal government but we have to combat it within our own homes and within our own communities," says Cunningham.
"If we need reforms than we should pas reforms so I'm looking forward to going back to Washington and listening to the debate but i think Tim Scott has made some strong arguments for reform," says Comer.