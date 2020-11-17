Death Investigation tiny

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a hunter in Graves County. 

KYFW says an 81-year-old hunter died in an apparent drowning accident on Saturday, Nov. 14 — the opening day of the modern gun deer season in Kentucky. 

Officers say the man, from Williston, Florida, was dropped off around 5 a.m. by another member of his hunting group who directed him to the location of his deer hunting blind. 

KYFW says others in the hunting group returned around 10:30 a.m. to the cabin where they were staying and started to search for the man. Officers say the man's body was found soon after in a creek at the mouth of a private impoundment near Later Hill Road, northwest of Wingo, between the cabin and where the man had been dropped off.

Officers say foul play is not suspected at this time.

