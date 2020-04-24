PADUCAH — After weeks of stay at home orders due to COVID-19, people across the country are taking to the streets, demanding governments reopen businesses and services. Some people claim their rights are being violated.
Protests even made their way to Kentucky, as some are unhappy with Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders keeping many businesses closed.
"It's a delicate situation," says constitutional lawyer Jon Fleischaker.
Fleischaker says, while rights have been limited, he doesn't believe there has been any major infringement by the state government.
"Most courts will say that's legitimate, because of the situation that we're in. They couldn't do that in regular times, in normal times, and they can't make it permanent," says Fleischaker.
Fleischaker says there have been a few instances, however, where local governments have overreached. One example: When Louisville's mayor told a church they couldn't hold a drive-in service, while essential businesses such as restaurants can offer similar services.
"You can't take stronger action moving against a religious organization, for example, than you take against somebody who — the guy who operates the liquor store or Costco," says Fleischaker.
Fleischaker says keeping our rights in the forefront is important during this time.
"We really ought to be vigilant of the exercise of our constitutional rights, because there is a tendency at times like this to overstep," says Fleischaker.
