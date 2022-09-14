FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has heard oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders.
A statement from the Supreme Court said arguments were heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County.
A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment.
Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit. The case was one of two heard on Wednesday and two others were scheduled to be heard Thursday.