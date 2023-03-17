PADUCAH — A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor is ramping up construction on the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway as part of their efforts to bring the interstate up to standards in a 2-year-long project.
According to a Friday release from the cabinet, the far-reaching project will eventually allow for Interstate 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton.
Utility and prep work on the project began last fall, but with warmer temperatures headed our way, construction activity will began to expand northward.
The KYTC says crews will be working from the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, beginning at mile point 0.0, to the 21 mile marker at the end of I-69, near the U.S. 45/KY 80 bypass at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Drivers should be prepared for more frequent work-zone lane restrictions in various locations along the parkway in the coming weeks, the cabinet says. And where construction crews are working, an enhanced police presence will ensure drivers maintain the posted 55 mph speed limits.
According to the release, the project includes converting the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange from a cloverleaf to a modified diamond interchange with extended ramps. The old cloverleaf design was meant to accommodate a toll booth, the cabinet explained, while the new one is more suited for high-speed interstate traffic.
Other planned improvements include:
- Improvements to exits one and two at Fulton
- Bridge deck and barrier wall upgrades
- Guardrail and drainage work all along the parkway, from Fulton to Mayfield
Once improvements are completed, the KYTC says I-69 will be extended along the final 21 miles of the existing parkway.
This wide-ranging project will impact Graves, Hickman, and Fulton Counties. The KYTC says this project — paired with the new I-69 Ohio River crossing between Henderson and Evansville, Indiana — is "a major step toward completing I-69 through Kentucky."
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for the $33.9 million project, the cabinet says, and their target completion date is Dec. 15, 2024.