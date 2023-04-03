PADUCAH — As crews work to bring the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, contractors have implemented new work zone lane restrictions.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, north and southbound traffic is restricted to the left lane from the 13 to 14 mile markers beginning March 3, as crews begin clearing and grubbing work near the Wingo Exit 14 interchange.
Additionally, north and southbound traffic from the 15 to 17.5 mile markers is restricted to the right lane to allow contractors to do pier protection work under bridges.
The KYTC is encouraging drivers to be mindful in this area as construction will continue ramping up from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 to the end of Interstate I-69 at the 21-mile marker.
Work zone speed limits will be 55 miles per hour, and the KYTC says there will be an enhanced police presence while crews are present.
The project will eventually allow for I-69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. It includes converting the Wingo Exit 14 Interchange from a cloverleaf design to a modified-diamond interchange with extended ramps, which the KYTC says is better suited for high-speed interstate traffic.
As part of the project, the KYTC says crews will improve Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton, upgrade bridge decks and barrier walls, and complete guardrail and drainage work.
