PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting began construction on the new Bottom Ditch Bridge on Old Mayfield Road this week following a closure that began on May 24.
According to a release from the KYTC, Bottom Ditch Bridge was reduced to a 10-ton load limit in June of 2021 due to substructure damage, but overweight trucks continued to cross it.
In May of 2022, inspectors discovered the bridge had deteriorated even more, prompting them to close it down. Engineers thoroughly examined the bridge and determined it couldn't be repaired, the release says.
Contractors were able to immediately begin work removing the old bridge due to the closure, and now they've begun constructing a new one in a $616,864 bridge-replacement project. Crews hope to complete the construction by mid December.
According to the release, there is no marked detour for the closure. Drivers can continue to self-detour via Hardmoney Road, Houser Road, and Lebanon Church Road.