CARBONDALE, IL -- Soon, families in Southern Illinois won't have to leave their community to find a place where every child can play. Construction started on an inclusive playground in Carbondale, Illinois.
A dream is becoming reality. The Carbondale Kiwanis Club is celebrating breaking ground on phase one of the new inclusive playground at Turley Park.
The club raised $75,000 to start the project.
"This brings children that have all different kinds of additional needs with children who don't have additional needs and brings them together," said Kiwanis member Darren Berger.
The playground will be completed in three phases. It is hope to be finished in a year. Volunteers connected with the project said they're glad progress is being made.
"We hope this is giving people some excitement some joy," said Kiwanis member Stephanie Brown.
Brown has a son with autism.
She knows how important it is to make sure children with additional needs feel included.
"My son in particular couldn't participate in swinging because of the swinging needs. So with our high back swings children with low muscle tone and mobility issues will be able to participate in that," said Brown.
The Kids Korner childcare center is located right next to the playground.
The Superintendent of Child Development at the Carbondale Park District Katy Burns said they're excited about the new playground.
"It's going to be more welcoming. I think it's going to allow more students to be able to play on the playground. I think before they just would be sitting on the sides which is just not right," said Burns.
Brown said once finished the playground will be a place where all children can have fun.
"It's not just for children that have additional needs. This is a playground that's for all children. Children learn best and foster relationships through play. That's the important part," said Brown.
The Kiwanis Club needs to raise around $60,000 more dollars to complete the project. In total they hope to raise $150,000.
You can send checks to: Kiwanis Club of Carbondale P.O. Box 3095,
Carbondale, Illinois 62901.