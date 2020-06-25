LIVINGSTON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved a bid for the construction of a new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County.
Jim Smith Contracting, of Grand Rivers, submitted a bid of $63,627,756 for the construction of a new continuous truss structure immediately downstream from the existing bridge.
Additionally, KYTC says the Cumberland River Bridge is at about the halfway point of U.S. 60 through Livingston County, making it a critical connection in local transportation for schools, law enforcement, and commerce.
“At a time when we at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are concerned about the health and well-being of all of our fellow Kentuckians, we also are keenly aware that we must continue to build and maintain a modern, efficient highway system,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “This bridge replacement project is important to the people of Livingston County and surrounding areas and KYTC is committed to its delivery.”
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the New Cumberland River Bridge will be 80% federally funded with the state providing a 20% match. Initial work at the site will include a significant maintenance project on the existing 89-year-old structure.
“The general maintenance work on the existing bridge is to ensure we can maintain a high level of service through the three years of construction it will take to complete the new bridge,” Poat said.
KYTC engineering staff will be meeting with engineers from Jim Smith Contracting in early-July to make a schedule for both the maintenance work and the start of construction on the new bridge.
The first visible work on the new bridge will be basic site preparation for an equipment assembly and construction supply marshaling area to allow excavation for pier footers.
Poat says it is possibly the truss will be constructed off-site and floated to the new bridge on a barge.
“The New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will have a continuous truss design similar to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter,” Poat added. “It will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 6-foot shoulders that will provide ample clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.”