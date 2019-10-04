MAYFIELD, KY — Construction companies are filing 19 liens against the GenCanna property in Mayfield. The Mayfield Messenger first reported that companies that did work on the the GenCanna hemp processing plant, and now claim GenCanna never paid them. All together, GenCanna owes those companies more than $13 million.
GenCanna started building the processing plant earlier this year, but now it appears construction is at a standstill. One of the lien documents shows the company Murtco is owed more than $3 million, which is the most out of any of the companies involved.
Eventually, the liens could go to court, but it could take up to 12 months before that happens. The companies that are putting up these liens signed nondisclosure agreements, so they can't talk about it. We reached out to the lawyers representing the companies, but they did not want to talk about the matter. GenCanna President Steve Bevan was not available to talk on Friday, but the company did send us a statement that reads:
“GenCanna Global is in a very strong position; any rumors to the contrary are false. We are excited about where we’ve been and where we’re going as we help Kentucky establish itself as the national hemp leader. The 2019 hemp harvest has begun and our Western Kentucky farming partners are working with the help of our cultivation team to bale our excellent hemp crop. At the same time, our Mayfield plant is undergoing design changes so that we can take advantage of new technologies to make it the premier hemp processing facility in the nation. We are working diligently toward a resolution of the issues with our construction partners and lenders, and we expect that resolution to come quickly. Mayfield is a three phase design build project. GenCanna has spent tens of millions of dollars in equipment, construction and associated design costs for the facility with more to come. We look forward to addressing this speedbump quickly and getting back to work. GenCanna is committed to the futures of our family farming partners and the future of our hemp business in Mayfield and across Kentucky.”
Bevan is scheduled talk with WPSD by phone on Saturday to address the liens and GenCanna's future.
