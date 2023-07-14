CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is constructing a fishing pier for the residents and the local community to enjoy.
The rehabilitation/nursing center has a pond on its property that many enjoy and is known as a great fishing spot by locals in the community and residents of the center.
Not only will the pier be handicapped accessible, but the center believes that fishing on the pier will have several health benefits for its residents to enjoy as well.
Amanda Turnbow, an administrator for the center, says “We have a couple that are strictly in wheelchairs. One of them, she is mainly in her wheelchair all the time. The last time I saw her fish, she had them stand her up because she was so excited that she caught a fish, and she wanted to be able to stand up to reel it in."
The rehabilitation/nursing center has been saving up for this new addition through fundraisers and donations for years. Now, the center's hard work will pay off when the pier is unveiled next month.
The center has invited the local community to come and enjoy their new addition at 4 p.m. on August 17, where they will have a ribbon cutting ceremony.
There will be door prizes and refreshments for the public to enjoy.
For more information, visit the Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Facebook page.