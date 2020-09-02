CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to start construction on the Hughes Branch Bridge along Cotton Patch Road in northern Crittenden County on Tuesday, Sept .8
Cotton Patch Road has been closed since July 9, 2019, after a KYTC bridge inspector found the existing structure over Hughes Branch was unsafe for travel.
The Hughes Branch Bridge is located at the east end of Cotton Patch Road, right off of KY 654 West of the Mattoon community in the heart of the Crittenden County Amish Community.
KYTC says the bridge was already scheduled for replacement as part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, a KYTC initiative to rehabilitate and replace bridges statewide.
KYTC says closure of the bridge prompted Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and KYTC District 1 engineers to start construction of a new bridge.
They also hoped to include a reworking of the intersection where Cotton Patch Road meets KY 654, however, additional funding was unavailable, so the bridge replacement project moved forward.
The target completion date is October 30, 2020.
“We appreciate efforts by transportation officials to help expedite this bridge replacement project on Cotton Patch Road,” Judge Newcom said. “This bridge is an important link for citizens who travel this connector across the northern part of the county. I’m pleased we’re able to start construction on this Bridging Kentucky project.”
Not only does the road give access to the Amish Community, farmers and other property owners, it also provides a short-cut between KY 654 and nearby Riverview Park at the end of KY 387 in northern Crittenden County. KYTC says many families use Cotton Patch Road to pull campers and boats to the popular camping and fishing spot on the Ohio River.
Cambry Contracting, Inc, of Morgantown is the prime contractor on this $314,431 bridge replacement project.
For more information on the Bridging Kentucky Program go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.