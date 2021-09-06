HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A contractor will begin construction of the new Bowles Creek Bridge on Kentucky 80 in Hickman County starting Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The bridge is near the county line with Carlisle County, just northeast of Columbus, KYTC District 1 says. The work zone is at mile point 2.9 of KY 80.
The Bowles Creek Bridge has been closed since Feb. 7 when inspectors discovered that the bridge substructure had deteriorated to a point that was unsafe. During the safety check that revealed the deterioration, KYTC says inspectors made note of the fact that semitrailers were continuing to use the bridge, despite a posted 3-ton weight limit.
Harold Coffey Construction Company Inc. of Hickman is the main contractor on the project, and KYTC says the goal is to have the new bridge finished by Nov. 24.
A marked detour has been in place since February, and it will remain in place while the new bridge is being built.
KYTC says about 350 vehicles travel this section of KY 80 in a typical day.