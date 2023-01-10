PADUCAH — After years of planning, meeting and voting during commission meetings, a major Paducah construction project will begin this month.
Public opinion for and against the City Block Project is split.
Folks with one business we spoke with say they support the change to the downtown landscape, but they're nervous about the construction the project entails.
Megan Cross works as a shift leader at Broussard's. The restaurant is just across the street from the parking lot in Paducah that will soon turn into a new development.
Cross says she's worried that construction for the project will be a roadblock to Broussard's customers.
"There are some concerns of construction kind of drawing people way from the area while it's going on, and it feels kind of counterproductive though for people who want to support the downtown area but might be feeling indifferent about the new hotel and not coming to visit their local shops," Cross says.
City leaders say they understand those concerns.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says construction might cause a disruption to the flow of business.
"It's a change," Bray says. "It's a change for all of our customers who shop downtown, whether you dine or whether you shop at the stores downtown."
But, overall, he says he's heard a mix of positive and negative responses to the project.
"We've kind of heard from some people they're very excited about it. They're excited for the revenue that it's going to bring in and the more foot traffic we're going to get, but obviously we have people who are concerned, especially with parking, that it might be hurting to our businesses not having easily accessible parking. And that's kind of been the balance between everything," said Cross.
Local 6 also reached out to organizers of AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah.
They said they didn't have much to say other than how the city of Paducah and the visitor's bureau directs them for parking availability during QuiltWeek.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.
The development is expected to be complete in 2024.