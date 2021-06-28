MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Interstate 24 is likely a road you'll be using to head out for the Fourth of July this weekend. AAA says this year's road travel will be a record breaking year, with a projected 43.6 million people likely getting behind the wheel. The insurance company says the busiest times to travel will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon. If you plan on going over the Ohio River bridge, you should expect traffic and road restrictions in the east and westbound lanes.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says one of the most important things you can do as a driver is keep your eyes on the road.
"As a driver you have some responsibility to yourself as well as everybody that's around you to pay attention when you're driving," Laird said. "And just to avoid all the distractions as much as possible."
Laird says there's not much they can do, in terms of enforcement, to keep drivers safe. This past weekend there was yet another wreck. It was a deadly pileup on Sunday morning near I-24's exit 3.
"That is an area that runs through the city of Paducah, part of that is in city limits. We respond there and work traffic collisions. Commercial vehicle enforcement is not something that we do," Laird said.
The accident is leaving its mark. Laird's working to see if there are any changes that can be made to keep your family safe as they travel along the interstate.
"We've already reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to see if we can figure out a way to adjust that environmental situation there," Laird said. "As folks approach that construction, and see if there's not a way that they can assess that and see what needs to change."
I-24 westbound's construction is being managed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT's engineering department says the only extra precautions they can take are to stop working at 3 p.m. on July 2, and start back up at 9 p.m. on July 5. The level of work they're doing and the concrete barriers up near the Ohio River Bridge mean they can't open up anymore lanes. The construction on I-24 near exit 3 is expected to last until Nov. 15, 2022.