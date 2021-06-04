MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – Plans to alter traffic flow at the U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection have been delayed because of weather this week.
This intersection is near Hardin in Marshall County. The project will now be starting Tuesday morning.
Crews will be working along the U.S. 641/KY 42 intersection to replace the existing intersection and traffic signal.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation says traffic at this area will shift to the restricted crossing U-Turn (R-Cut) crossovers to allow crews to work on the curb and gutters that will eventually create left-turn lanes for north and south traffic on U.S. 641.
Starting Tuesday, KYTC says the current traffic signals at this intersection will stop working and drivers traveling north and south on U.S. 641 will need to make u-turns to make left terns to return to KY 402.
Drivers traveling on U.S. 641/ Brewers Highway who want to drive through the intersection will need to make a right turn on U.S. 641, then use the median R-cut crossover u-turns to get to the other side of KY 402/ Brewers Highway.
Drivers should be prepared for changes in traffic flow. This work zone will also have a strict 45 miles per hour speed limit and KYTC says there will be enhanced police presence.
The intersection is at U.S. 641 around mile point 1.2 and at KY 402 around mile point 8 near Hardin in Marshall County.
The project is expected to be completed on August 15.
KYTC says a restricted crossing u-turns restricts left turns, then directs traffic to a dedicated turn lane with a modified U-turn or R-cut. This allows drivers to divide the decision to navigate through the intersection into several smaller decisions.
The transportation cabinet says an r-cut reduces the 36 identifiable intersection conflict points by half. It also removes threats that could create more serious crashes. KYTC says R-Cut installations have also reduced crashed by up to 54 percent.