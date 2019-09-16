Watch again

PADUCAH — Agricultural hemp company GenCanna has yet to submit construction forms for its building at 322 North 3rd St. in downtown Paducah.

City manager Jim Arndt says the company is holding off until it finishes its plant in Graves County.

We reached out to GenCanna's president, Steve Bevan, and vice president of external relations, Kathryn Robertson, for a comment on the company's plan. We did not hear back from either of them.

The Paducah Planning Commission gave GenCanna approval as of Sept. 18, 2018, to make the building into a light industrial operation.

Arndt says the city communicates with GenCanna every three to four months to get a better idea of what is going to happen with the building. Arndt says, even though the building has been sitting for a year having not been worked on, he and the city are still confident about GenCanna going through with its promise, even after GenCanna is stalling the Graves County plant's opening until next fall.

"Time wise, we always want more business and we want it now. But, as far as concerns, not really," Arndt says. "We'll see how it plays out. They've owned the building, they've committed, they put their financial investment into Paducah, which we're really excited about. Just hoping to see that they can make some progress in the future."

Arndt says Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless has reached out to GenCanna as recently as two weeks ago. But, those permits have yet to be submitted for GenCanna to begin construction. Arndt expects to have another sit-down meeting with GenCanna in the next few weeks or months.