Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says construction projects going on in our area are expected to affect traffic next week.
KYTC District 1 covers Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg counties.
The district provided the following traffic impact report for the week of April 4-10, listing work zones on major routes. The district warns that more projects may be added through the week. If that happens, the district will send out individual notices regarding those work zones.
KYTC District 1 Traffic Impact Report April 4-10
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has a work zone along Interstate 24 in Illinois from the Johnson County, Massac County line at the 24 mile marker to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic from Kentucky into Illinois, the work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge with a merge point near the 1 mile marker in Kentucky. Westbound drivers traveling from Kentucky into Illinois should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the work zone. Eastbound and westbound is restricted to one lane at various locations with a maximum width of 14 feet, 3 inches. The target completion date is Nov. 15, 2022.
U.S. 641 at Murray in Calloway County
U.S. 641 has an active work zone at the south edge of Murray with two-way traffic running on base asphalt courses for construction of two additional lanes for about 1 mile from U.S. 641 Business to the Clarks River Bridge. The target completion date is July 1, 2021.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction of new U.S. 641 has started from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Hazel. Construction of this 5.6 mile section of new four-lane will have no impact on existing U.S. 641 traffic during the 2021 construction season. Initial work includes culvert and bridge construction activities with minimal traffic disruptions on side roads in the construction corridor. The $37.6 million project has a completion date in the summer of 2023.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the edge of Smithland for construction of the new Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present from time to time to assist trucks as they enter and exit the work delivering materials and equipment. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 641 at Benton in Marshall County
U.S. 641 has a work zone through downtown Benton from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge northward to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection. It includes one-way sections of U.S. 641 along Main Street and Poplar Street in downtown Benton. Traffic is running on base asphalt courses. Due to additional work required to stabilize the base of the roadway near the northern end of the project, the completion date has been extended. The target completion date is now October 2021.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
U.S. 62 has an active work zone with a 35 mph speed limit between KY 998/Olivet Church Road and the traffic signal at McCracken Boulevard. The four-lane section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road is being extended westward about 1 mile. This $7.7 million project includes new bridges across Massac Creek. Drivers should be alert for flaggers and traffic shifts to facilitate the work. The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
Motorists may encounter one-lane traffic from time to time along a 4.5 mile section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road between the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal and the KY 286 Y intersection. Initial work includes widening culverts and improving shoulders. Reconstruction of the U.S. 62/KY 286 “Y” intersection is expected to start mid-summer. The target completion date for this $2.4 project is Oct. 15, 2021.
Fulton County
The Dorena Hickman Ferry is closed due to floodwaters at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354 mile point 0.0). The closure is estimated to continue until about April 11.
Graves County
KY 2151 in northern Graves County will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, April 5, 2021, at the 0.2 mile point to allow the Mayfield Creek Branch Culvert to be replaced. This closure is near the south end of KY 2151 between KY 139 and White Mountain Road. KY 2151 is expected to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m., on Friday, April 16. Drivers can self-detour using KY 339 and KY 1820/County Line Road through Melber.
Trigg County
The U.S. 68 intersection with KY 139/South Road at the south edge of Cadiz has an active work zone to allow construction of an R-Cut. The contractor expects the arrival of additional permanent signage in the next few weeks that will allow completion of the project.