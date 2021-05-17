PADUCAH — A Cheddar's restaurant is coming to Paducah, and construction is underway in a lot that once was home to a Drury hotel.
Project superintendent Tommy Elmore with Buffalo Construction Inc. tells Local 6 construction of the restaurant is scheduled to be finished by late August, with plans to open the restaurant in late October.
Elmore says workers have finished with the foundation, and they're running utilities now. He says working in Paducah has been a nice experience.
"Everything's been great. The city of Paducah has been wonderful to work with. Inspectors have been very informative. All the subcontractors are doing what they're supposed to do. Everyone has been friendly, and I'm glad to be working around people that are friendly," Elmore says.
The restaurant is being built next to Bandanna Barbecue, near Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Cheddar's has more than 170 restaurants in more than two dozen states.
