CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — On Friday, the eastbound lanes of a lengthy stretch of Interstate 24 in parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties reopened. Traffic in the area has been restricted to one lane for more than six months, as crews worked to repave those lanes. Exit 56 has been closed as well as part of the construction zone.
Not only has the construction zone negatively affected traffic flow, but it’s also affected some businesses in the area. The Marathon gas station at exit 56 has been hit hard by the exit ramp's closure.
"It cut it down to nothing. It's been wintertime sales all year long," says store manager Becky Vargo.
Vargo says once the exit ramp closed, sales tanked. Business has been so bad that Vargo says the store owner has been on the verge of having to make some tough decisions.
"This is a small, independent business. We don't make it up at another location. We can't afford it, you know," says Vargo.
On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened exit 56 and the eastbound lanes. The transportation cabinet says there are still sections of the eastbound lanes in the area that are limited to one lane while crews finish some drainage improvements.
"That's gonna be a big improvement. We'll be able to take two lane traffic off the westbound lanes, eastbound motorists will see a really big improvement out of this," says Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson Keith Todd.
Todd says it'll still be a couple of weeks before the concrete barrier on the westbound side of the interstate is completely taken down. There will also be some patch work on the westbound side to smooth out the pavement. The hope is to have the construction zone completely down by the week of Christmas for holiday travel.
"Once the barrier wall is removed, they'll have to go in and do what we call some maintenance patching in various areas to try and smooth out the pavement some, so we can have safe travel for folks through the winter months," says Todd.
Vargo says the construction zone coming down means more than just an improved commute: it means much-needed hope for her and her family.
"It may not seem like a big deal, but this business keeps five households supported," says Vargo.
The Transportation Cabinet says there are plans to repave the westbound lanes in this area of I-24 this spring. That project has yet to be bid out.