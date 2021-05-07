Heads up! Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says several ongoing construction projects will affect traffic in multiple locations for the week of May 9-15.
The district includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties.
Here's the cabinet's traffic impact report for the week:
I-24 westbound from Kentucky into Illinois
A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation has a work zone along I-24 in Illinois from the Johnson County, Massac County line at the 24 mile marker to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at the 39 mile marker. For westbound traffic from Kentucky into Illinois, this work zone starts on the Kentucky side of the bridge with a merge point near the 1 mile marker in Kentucky. Eastbound and westbound are reduced to one lane at various locations with a maximum width of 14 feet, 3 inches. The target completion date is Nov. 15, 2022.
I-24 eastbound at the 27.5 mile marker in Marshall County
An eastbound I-24 work zone at the 27.5 mile marker to allow joint and maintenance work on the Cypress Creek Bridge starts May 10. Traffic will initially move to the left-hand or passing lane. This is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange and the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge. Work on the eastbound Cypress Creek Bridge is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Work will then move to the westbound lanes. Joint and maintenance work is planned on other bridges along this section of I-24 during this construction season.
I-24 eastbound at mile markers 45 to 51 in Lyon County
I-24 eastbound has a work zone lane restriction from the 45 mile marker to about the 51 mile marker for an asphalt overlay, drainage improvements, and guardrail work. Work along this eastbound-only work zone has a target completion date of May 28, 2021.
U.S. 641 at Murray in Calloway County
U.S. 641 has an ongoing work zone at the south edge of Murray between U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road and the Clarks River Bridge, a distance of 1.13 miles. Once paving is completed, there will continue to be lane restrictions for landscaping and other finish activities along the work zone. Target completion date is July 1, 2021.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
Construction has ramped up on the new U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Hazel. Initial construction on this 5.6-mile section of new four-lane will have no impact on existing U.S. 641 traffic during the 2021 construction season and minimal impact on side roads. Initial work includes culvert and bridge construction activities. The $37.6-million project has a target completion date in the summer of 2023.
U.S. 60 in Livingston County
U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the new Cumberland River Bridge. Flaggers may be present to assist trucks as they deliver materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The target completion date for the new $63.6-million bridge is spring of 2023.
U.S. 641 at Benton in Marshall County
U.S. 641 has a work zone through downtown Benton from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge northward to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection. It includes one-way sections of U.S. 641 along Main Street and Poplar Street in downtown Benton. Because of the need for additional base work near the northern end of the project, the target completion date is extended to fall of 2021.
U.S. 60 in western McCracken County
U.S. 60 has work zone lane restrictions for the construction of R-Cuts at the KY 726/Kelley Road intersection and the KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road intersection. An R-cut restricts left turns, with motorists turning right, then using a median lane with a modified U-turn. The target completion date is Sept. 30, 2021. For more on how an R-Cut works, visit us45safety.org or watch this video from the Federal Highway Administration.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
U.S. 62 has an active work zone with a 35 mph speed limit between KY 998/Olivet Church Road and the traffic signal at McCracken Boulevard. The four-lane section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road is being extended westward about 1 mile. This $7.7-million project includes new bridges across Massac Creek. Drivers should be alert for flaggers and traffic shifts. This work zone has an enhanced enforcement presence. The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2022.
U.S. 62 in western McCracken County
Drivers may encounter one-lane traffic from time to time along a 4.5 mile section of U.S. 62/Blandville Road between the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal and the KY 286 Y intersection. The initial work includes widening culverts and improving shoulders. Reconstruction of the U.S. 62/KY 286 “Y” intersection is expected to start mid-summer. The target completion date for this $2.40project is Oct. 15, 2021.
U.S. 641 at Benton in Marshall County
U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection in Southern Marshall County
The U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection near Hardin has work zone lane restrictions for construction of an R-Cut. There is a 45 mph speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The target completion date is Aug. 15, 2021.
U.S. 68/KY 139 intersection in Trigg County
The U.S. 68 intersection with KY 139/South Road at the south edge of Cadiz has an active work zone to allow construction of an R-Cut. The contractor expects the arrival of additional permanent signage in the next few weeks that will allow completion of the project by about July 4, 2021.