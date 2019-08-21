Consumer Reports has put out what they consider good temperatures to keep you house cool during the summer that keep your energy bills from getting too high.
The non-profit organization suggest that you keep your air conditioning at the following temperatures:
- 78° F when you’re home
- 85° F when you’re at work or away
- 82° F when you’re sleeping
Energy Star, which is a joint federal program run by the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, also recommends keeping your house at 78° F in the summer for both optimal cooling and energy efficiency.
Consumer Reports goes on to say if your are more heat-tolerant, you can increase the temperature 1° F at a time to see if it impacts how comfortable you are. Ever 1° F increase can save you 3% on your energy bill.
