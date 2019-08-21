Air conditioner

Consumer Reports has put out what they consider good temperatures to keep you house cool during the summer that keep your energy bills from getting too high.

The non-profit organization suggest that you keep your air conditioning at the following temperatures:

  • 78° F when you’re home
  • 85° F when you’re at work or away
  • 82° F when you’re sleeping

Energy Star, which is a joint federal program run by the DOE and the Environmental Protection Agency, also recommends keeping your house at 78° F in the summer for both optimal cooling and energy efficiency.

Consumer Reports goes on to say if your are more heat-tolerant, you can increase the temperature 1° F at a time to see if it impacts how comfortable you are. Ever 1° F increase can save you 3% on your energy bill.

You can read their full report by clicking here.