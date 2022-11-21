OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Consumers could quickly start seeing higher gas prices and shortages of some of their favorite groceries if railroads aren’t able to agree on contracts with all 12 of their unions ahead of next month’s deadline after the latest rejection vote Monday.
Congress may ultimately have to step in to protect the economy.
Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September.
Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.