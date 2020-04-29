GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Contact tracing is a term you've likely heard many times amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but what does it mean?
Contact tracing is used to identify new positive cases and track down people exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Cases need to be identified so patients can isolate to prevent spreading the virus.
Graves County Public Health Director Noel Coplen with the Graves County Health Department said five nurses are calling people who've tested positive and finding out who they came into contact with.
They categorize those people as low, medium or high risk. Those who test positive and are found to have had "high risk contact" will be monitored, sending in their temperatures twice a day.
They'll be monitoring until they've tested negative or are found to be without symptoms. Coplen said isolation is key.
"In order to stop this, we need to starve the virus," Coplen said. "And in order to do that, people have to be isolated for the good of everybody."
He also said social distancing is important as well.
"I know people are sick of hearing about social distancing. But it's really the thing we must really do to starve the virus," Coplen said.
Coplen said it's important for contact tracers to be people who work in health care, because their experience helps them ask the right questions.