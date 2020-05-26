PADUCAH — COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, giving us more room to do some of the things we love. But that does not mean we should stop following CDC guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Tuesday at Noble Park in Paducah, people fished, fed ducks, and enjoyed the outdoors, all while maintaining social distancing.
Across the country, restrictions are being lifted, and some people have gone back to their regular schedule.
A group of people at a pool party at a bar at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri this past weekend drew national attention, as the large crowd gathered without maintaining distance from one another or observing the state's guidelines.
In Paducah, Purchase District Health Department Environmental Manager Joel Barrett said that Missouri event is an example of a high-risk situation.
"The closer contact that you have with people, as what was happening at the, at those pool parties, could lead to an infection," said Barrett. The environmental manager said that group did not follow CDC guidelines.
Regional epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham said as restrictions are still being lifted, it is still recommended that you try to maintain social distance as much as possible.
"Things are going to be changing, every day, every week, every month. You know, things are not the same as they were two months ago," said Cunningham. "As long as you make wise decisions, be conscious of other people and your surroundings. You want to promote your health of your other, of your fellow Kentuckians."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask while out in public, and practicing social distancing in just about all you do.
Cunningham said another spike in cases is possible as restrictions are lifted. She said following CDC guidelines is our best shot at keeping COVID-19 case numbers low.