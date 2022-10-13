PADUCAH — In about two months, Contour Airlines will be the new service provider flying out of Barkley Regional Airport.
The airline will offer 12 round-trip flights a week to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Dec. 6.
Tickets are on sale right now, and CEO Matt Chaifetz said they are very strong.
He also talked about what you can expect when flying with them.
"We think we have great service. That is a testament to our people. It is worth noting all our seats were removed, and that every seat has the equivalent of first-class leg room. We have no middle seats, and with that 36 inches of legroom, that will make a very comfortable experience for all our passengers," Chaifetz told Local 6.
If tickets are purchased by Oct. 31, the airline is offering $49 each way.
Otherwise, tickets are expected to be about $65 each way.
Contour will also start flying to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Airport starting Oct. 18. The airline will provide 12 round trips a week using a 30-passenger plane.