PADUCAH — Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz will speak at the next Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast on October 13.
Chaifetz- a private pilot- reportedly began his career at the young age of 13 after founding Innovative Travel Concepts. According to his bio on Contour's website, he's been featured in Entrepreneur, Fortune Small Business, and USA Today. He's also been a guest on CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, and Fox News, where he has discussed his businesses and contributed on matters concerning commercial aviation.
Contour is the Barkley Regional Airport's new air-service provider — contracted after Sky West terminated service due to staffing issues.
The chamber says 2022 Campaign Chair Brent Housman will also provide updates on the 2022 Membership and Total Resource Campaign.
The breakfast is being held at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah Convention Center. Pre-registration for the event is required by October 10, except for Power Card members. To learn more about PIP, register for the breakfast, and pay the $20 entrance fee, click here.