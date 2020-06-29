CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A contract with the operator of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry on the Ohio River is due to lapse after June 30, and its continued operation remains uncertain, according to The Waterways Journal.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 1 office spokesperson Keith Todd told the Waterways Journal that conversations continue between state officials and the ferry's operator, Lonnie Lewis. Todd says it is possible the ferry could continue to operate under the old contract for a few months, but no final decision between the parties has been communicated.
The Waterways Journal says Lonnie Lewis Inc., doing business as Cave-in-Rock Ferry Company, operates the ferry at Ohio River Mile 881 as an independent contractor with join funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation through a ferry authority. The Waterways Journal says each state normally pays for half the funding.
The Waterways Journal says documents from KYTC following an open records request showed Kentucky and Illinois transportation offices had been funding the ferry at the rate of $804,000 annually for the two year-period leading up to June 30, 2018 when the contract was last renegotiated.
The Waterways Journal says after a period of a few months without a contract, former Kentucky transportation leadership agreed in fall 2018 to a contract of $1.2 million a year for the next two years with the understanding that an audit of Lewis' operation would determine operational costs and be used to determine future funding agreements.
KYTC's funding plan for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, calls for the state to pay $464,300 each year for the next two years. If Illinois matches, it would mean a total contract of $928,600 annually, according to The Waterways Journal.
The Waterways Journal says Lewis talked to the state via his attorney earlier this month saying this amount is not enough for him to continue to ferry operation.
They say Lewis declined to speak about the ongoing contract dispute, but records show he has asked for $1,299,984 for fiscal year 2021 and $1,378,006 for fiscal year 2022, which incorporates a yearly 6% cost-of-living adjustment, with half each from Kentucky and Illinois.
The Waterways Journal says Lewis told the Crittenden Press he is asking for the funding increase because of equipment costs and he wants to improve the spare ferry and tugboat.
The Waterways Journal says KYTC officials initially agreed to a compromise that would have funded the ferry at the rate of $1 million annually for its part, brokered in part by the Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom.
That offer was rejected, according to the Waterways Journal, and Kentucky officials have indicated increasing the amount of ferry funding beyond that is not feasible, in part due to delays and suspensions of road plan spending due to the state's cost to respond to COVID-19.
Newcom tells Local 6 that there is an annual meeting Monday night of the Ohio River Authority's Board of Directors, which is where funding comes through on the Kentucky side. Newcom says the negotiations are ongoing.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 in Crittenden County, Kentucky, with IL 1 in Hardin County, Illinois. The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and carries around 500 vehicles a day across the river. KYTC tells the Waterways Journal that without the ferry, drivers would face a 69-mile, 90-minute detour via the KY 56 and IL 13 Shawneetown Bridge.
The ferry is also used as a tourist attraction by connecting the Amish community on the Kentucky side with the Shawnee National Forest and nearby Cave-in-Rock State Park on the Illinois side.
Additionally, farmers with operations on both sides of the river also use the ferry for their tractors and other agricultural equipment.