MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC has begun an asphalt paving project at the U.S 62 intersection with McCracken Boulevard in western McCracken County.
This asphalt paving is part of the project to extend the 4-lane section of U.S. 62 1 mile west to McCracken Boulevard.
The paving will continue through the day Wednesday.
Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. There is a 35 mile per hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence.