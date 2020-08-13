HICKMAN, KY — It prompted states of emergency. And it threatened a local pastor's home. But this week, work has begun to stabilize a massive landslide that suddenly appeared near a church in Hickman, Kentucky.
The landslide formed overnight in February 2019 near First United Methodist Church in the area of Church and Buchanan streets. Pastor Enrique Hernandez and his wife were living in the parsonage next to the church when it happened.
"It was a strong storm that night, and our little dog was uneasy all night long. But, you know, that guy gets uneasy anytime it rains and it thunders, so we were not worried about him. And we didn't hear anything, and we didn't feel anything either. So that was the scary part, when we discovered the huge landslide or sinkhole, as they call it," said Hernandez. "I just thank God, you know, that it stopped right there where it stopped."
Initially, the landslide was only about 20 feet from Hernandez's parsonage, prompting him and his wife to move out. Hernandez said the landslide has slowly grown in the months since. It's currently about 15 feet from the parsonage and the church's Life Enrichment Center.
Hernandez said the church's insurance company would not help, because the landslide is underground. And FEMA would not help because there was no damage to any buildings. So recently, church board members decided to hire a contractor to stabilize the landslide. The work is being paid for using the church's money that was collected during services.
"That's why we have been waiting all this long, you know, to collect some funding from the church," said Hernandez. "And now, we have started working, trying to do something about stopping the erosion coming closer to the buildings."
The stabilization work, which began on Monday, involves using heavy machinery to fill the landslide, sow the dirt, and build a ditch to divert water to prevent another disaster. The work is expected to take several weeks.
Hernandez said while he appreciates the support from the community, he is reminding people not to trespass to see the landslide because the area is still dangerous.
"All the vibration that is happening right now as they are fixing it. We don't know if anything is caving underground," said Hernandez.
Hernandez and his wife are currently staying at a parsonage offered by another church in Union City, Tennessee. He still commutes to Hickman several times a week to work in his church office and to lead Sunday services. Despite the challenges caused by the landslide, Hernandez says their faith hasn't wavered.
"First of all, we are trusting God. We are praying, and we believe that the Lord has put us here in this place because, you know, he has a reason for us to be here, and we want to accomplish that. We want to accomplish God's plan for our church here in this community."
Several people in the community have already offered to help the church. If you are interested in contributing, you can send a check to:
First United Methodist Church, c/o Jim Major, treasurer
1305 Myron Cory Dr.
Hickman, KY 42050