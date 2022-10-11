PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah.
The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order.
The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but it has been vacant for more than 20 years.
According to the city, the building's owner has received multiple nuisance violation citations over the past several months regarding issues including graffiti and high grass. The city says it has also received multiple calls from neighbors reporting that people were seen entering the building, and the city has had to secure the building multiple times for public safety reasons.
During that time, the city says multiple structural problems were observed, and a structural engineer was brought in to review the building.
"The engineer determined that, although the entire building is not yet an imminent danger, it is only marginally safe and multiple aspects of the property require immediate demolition to prevent loss of life," the city said in a news release Tuesday night. "The engineer’s life-safety recommendations include removing the single-story section at the back of the building, the brick smoke stack adjacent to a secondary structure at the back of the property, and the front porch structure."
A Local 6 photographer observed a crew working on that demolition project Tuesday afternoon, tearing down the section of the building that the city said posed a risk to public safety.
The Katterjohn building was built in the late 1800s by the Illinois Central Railroad. It initially served as a hospital. The building had to be rebuilt after a fire in 1917. It became known as the Katterjohn building after George Katterjohn bought it in the 1950s to serve as leased office space. In the years since, the building has changed hands multiple times.