PADUCAH– On Tuesday, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract between the City and Wilkins Construction Company.
The contractor will receive notice to begin the Riverfront Park Land Mass Project on Monday. This project will repair and mitigate flood damage to the riverfront park located adjacent to the boat dock.
The project includes expanding the stone revetment, adding rip-rap, and placing erosion control blocks adjacent to the sidewalk
The City has received Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding of nearly $400,000 for the project in addition to the State of Kentucky providing nearly $64,000.
Weather permitting, the project will be completed before the end of January 2022.