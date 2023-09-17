MAYFIELD, KY — Contractors with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reconstruct and restore traffic signals and roadway lighting across Mayfield and surrounding areas starting Monday, Sept. 18.
The contractors will work along the Interstate 69 Mayfield exit 21 interchange and at the U.S. 45 and Kentucky 80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
These restoration efforts are a part of fixing damages from the December 2021 tornado. The contractors working on the project have been waiting on supplies and equipment needed to restore the lighting systems and signals.
The Initial work is not expected to impact traffic flow. However, as the work progresses, some lane restrictions will be required periodically to facilitate the work.
Drivers are asked to be alert for vehicles and personnel along the work zone. As well as, be prepared to encounter flaggers controlling traffic flow periodically to allow material deliveries.
The contractor will attempt to provide advance notice when there will be substantial work zone restrictions that could create delays, according to KYTC District 1.
While on contractor takes on the damaged poles another will be working at various intersections in downtown Mayfield working towards restoring traffic signals and beacons along U.S. 45 in the court square area.
Drivers are asked to be alert for intermittent work zones with one lane traffic to facilitate signal and flashing beacon reconstruction in that area. Additionally, signage will continue to control traffic flow until the new traffic signals are back in service.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.