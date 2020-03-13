SALINE COUNTY,IL — A former county clerk and recorder is trying to get her job back in southern Illinois. The Saline County Board accused Kim Buchanan of not doing her job. A forensic audit found she mishandled more than $1 million. She lost the Republican primary in 2018, but now she says she's ready to win the seat back.
Not everyone is supportive of former Saline County Clerk and Recorder Kim Buchanan campaigning to get her job back. "Based upon what we went through, we don't need her back in there," said county board member Mike Mckinnies.
Mckinnies said he can't let go of the past.
"It was mismanagement to not paying stuff, reference to paying for people who had already passed away, retired, quit," said Mckinnies.
But Buchanan maintains she did nothing wrong, and that's why she's decided to run again.
"I want to bring my integrity and honesty back to the office. I enjoyed what I did. I will continue to stand up for the truth if I'm elected," said Buahanan.
Current county clerk and recorder Jimi Williams-Cox believes she's the better candidate.
She said the work she's done, like modernizing the county records, proves it.
"We will have CIC come in, and they're going to install a fund accounting. It's designed specifically for governmental accounting. We'll work closely with the treasurer's office so we will have the county finances under one system instead of three," said Williams-Cox.
Ultimately, the decision is up to the voters.
The Illinois primary is March 17.