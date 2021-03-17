PADUCAH — The Kentucky senator who filed a controversial bill that would make it a crime to taunt law enforcement officers won't push for a vote on it now.
State Sen. Danny Carroll, who represents District 2, said there isn't enough time to pass the bill in the current legislative session, so it won't move forward until the next one.
The bill would have made it a class B misdemeanor to insult, taunt, or challenge law enforcement in a way that could provoke violence.
The protests in Louisville that led to riots last summer are part of why Carroll said he sponsored Senate Bill 211. He said the bill would help strengthen penalties against those actions during a riot.
"It's your right to peacefully protest," Carroll said. "It is not your right to come and destroy and accost and insult. You have no right to do that. And that's what this language designed to help in this bill."
Paducah McCracken County NAACP Vice President Corbin Snardon is concerned law enforcement could abuse the bill's language. He believes the wording needs to be clearer.
"They would actually look at the language and how damaging this could be," Snardon said. "This could not only be a severe legal matter, but this could also be highly discriminatory and very much abused by officers who are not, or should be fired if they're not doing their job correctly and just trying to take the law into their own hands."
Carroll is willing to revise the language of that provision of the bill. He hopes the new wording will make it clear the bill is to allow officers to arrest someone before an encounter becomes violent.
"There are things we can do that will balance the bill out better and serve a stronger purpose, then by all means," Carroll said.
No changes will be made until the next session.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and Americans for Prosperity Kentucky have both opposed the bill.