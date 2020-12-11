COVID-19 cases are shattering records across our nation and in our local states. Patients in hospitals are fighting for their lives.
Convalescent plasma, a treatment protocol for COVID-19, is giving patients a new hope. The treatment can help save up to four lives for those who are at a life-threatening stage of the disease.
After recovering from COVID-19 back in July, Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald decided she could help someone else.
Here’s what you can expect if you’re wanting to donate convalescent plasma:
- First, you have to sign up to donate – you can do that the American Red Cross’s website – by clicking here. The requirements are: you have to be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds, be in good health, have recovered from COVID-19, and are symptom free for 28 days or longer.
- You’ll fill out your information, and a volunteer from the red cross will call you, where you’ll go through a 20 question screening process.
- They’ll ask you basic questions about your health – including if you take any medication. You have to be off antibiotics before donating.
- If you pass the screening, you’re eligible to donate! Schedule a time that works best for you.
There are a couple of things to be mindful of the day of your appointment, like:
- Expect the appointment to take about an hour to an hour and a half.
- Get a good night’s sleep before your donation.
- Hydrate. If you think you’ve drank too much water, drink more.
- Eat a healthy meal or snack a couple of hours before donating.
- Avoid caffeine and NSAIDS like ibuprofen and aspirin at least 48 hours before your appointment.
When you get there, you’ll go into a room where a volunteer will get more information from you, take your blood pressure, and you’ll fill out a questionnaire asking about your health.
The next step, is onto the beds. This can be nerve wracking – but the volunteers are there with you every step of the way, and you’ll most likely be sitting next to another donor. You'll sit there for about 45 minutes to an hour to get your plasma.
For more information about convalescent plasma and how you can donate -- click here.