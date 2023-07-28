PADUCAH, KY — A repair plan has been made to fix the leaky roof on the Convention Center in Paducah after previously being voted unanimously to pay the full price by County Commissioners.
The vote was held during a McCracken County Fiscal Court budget meeting and since then a plan has been laid out.
A contractor's meeting will be held on August 14th at the Convention Center where potential bidders can survey the leaky roof and ask questions.
Bidding documents will be available August 7 and the deadline for submitting bids to the county ends August 23.
The fiscal court is expected to approve a contract on August 26, and construction is expected to be finished no later than the end of March 2024.
The city of Paducah plays no role in the project.