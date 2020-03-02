Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 35 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CST TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.