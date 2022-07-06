CADIZ, KY — The Friends of Land Between the Lakes announced they will be holding Cool Critters Day at the Woodlands Nature Station on July 16.
They say attendees can look forwards to learning about all kinds of amazing critters from their special presenters including Animalogy, Incredible Bats, and The Nature Naturalist. They'll even be able to get a peek at the rare and elusive Red Wolves of the Woodlands Nature Station as they enjoy a treat.
Visitors will be able to explore the backyard to see cool animals, play games, and make crafts. And if anyone gets too hot? They recommend stepping into the Nature Station theatre to learn about bioluminescent creatures of the night.
According to the Friends of LBL, the following activities will be taking place throughout the day:
- Insect Road Show- See beautiful bugs with entomologists from the University of Kentucky.
- Incredible Bats- Get an up-close look at nocturnal creatures!
- The Natural Naturalist- Meet animals from around the world!
- The Night Life-Step into our night room and discover the brightest nocturnal animals!
- River Monsters Toss Game- Enjoy a game as you learn about some of the biggest river animals around.
- Dung Beetle Croquet-Learn about the amazing life of one insect through a fun game!
- Marsupial Memories Photo Station-Take silly photos while learning fun facts about marsupials.
- Kid's Crafts
There will also be scheduled programs offered, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Programming Schedule for Cool Critters Day
|Time
|Program
|Description
|10:30 a.m
|Rare Red
|Get a peek at the elusive red wolves enjoying a treat
|11:00 a.m.
|Cool Critters with Animalogy
|Live animal program with animals from around the world
|12:00 p.m.
|Critter Says
|Learn about animal adaptations with an interactive game of Simon Says
|1:00 p.m
|Cool Critters with Animalogy
|Live animal program with animals from around the world
|2:00 p.m
|Rare Red
|Get a peek at the elusive red wolves enjoying a treat
|3:00 p.m
|Cool Critters with Animalogy
|Live animal program with animals from around the world
|4:00 p.m.
|Critter Says
|Learn about animal adaptations with an interactive game of Simon Says
Admission is $9 for ages 18+, $7 for ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under.